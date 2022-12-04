A statement by an Iranian prosecutor that the country had abolished its customs police generated a wave of denials and skepticism this Sunday (4) in the Asian country.

The corporation has been at the center of a wave of national and global outrage since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died in September in Tehran after being arrested and beaten by customs police for “inappropriate use”. of the hijab, the Islamic veil. Since then, the country has experienced a wave of protests, violently repressed by the Iranian regime.

The Interior Ministry did not confirm Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri’s claim that the customs police had been closed, and Iranian state media reported that it was not his role to oversee the force.

Iranian Twitter users expressed skepticism about the prosecutor’s comment and claimed it was a smokescreen for the regime to disperse the protests, which would aim to generate political and social openness in the country, not just abolish the customs police.

In a series of Twitter posts, writer Arash Azizi detailed the prosecutor’s statement. “At a press conference, someone asked prosecutor Jafar Montazeri why the customs police were no longer present. Montazeri said the patrol was not a matter for the judiciary, but for the police, so ‘they [polícia] created and closed it on their own,’” Azizi wrote.

Azizi pointed out, however, that despite the Iranian regime’s quick denial of the prosecutor’s assertion, the war of narratives indicates that there is some discussion within the government to relax the laws on the hijab, “although it is very unlikely that [o líder supremo do Irã, Ali] Khamenei make any concessions in this regard.”

Azizi added that Jalal Rashidi Koochi, a conservative lawmaker and member of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Iranian Legislature, said he had heard comments that the customs police “will have no place in the new plan being prepared by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution”.

However, Azizi highlighted that the customs police is not a unit in itself, but a program carried out by the security forces based on the guidelines of the Cultural Revolution Council.

“Therefore, it is a practice that can be discontinued, but the police and the judiciary can still resort to many other measures to prosecute women who do not wear the hijab”, pointed out the writer.