There Prosecutor General of Russia has asked the Supreme Court to recognize the Ukrainian Azov regiment as a ” terrorist organization ”. This was reported by the Interfax news agency referring to the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice. The Supreme Court will discuss the request on May 26th. In addition, the court will consider the ban on the battalion’s activities in Russia. Ura.Ru reports it.

Meanwhile, another column of buses has left the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, with Ukrainian soldiers on board who have left the besieged plant. This was stated by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. The buses carrying “probably surrendered militants from the Azovstal steel mill, accompanied by armored vehicles, headed for the Mariupol exit,” said Ria Novosti, relaunched by CNN. The agency also reports that no shots were fired at Azovstal for several hours prior to the convoy’s departure.

From the Ukrainian side, no news has come about a new convoy departing from Azovstal after the one last night. According to the Kiev Ministry of Defense, 53 wounded soldiers and 211 other soldiers were evacuated yesterday, all taken to Russian-controlled areas. Kiev works on a prisoner exchange.