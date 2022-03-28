The investigative activity on the Bianconeri accounts will continue with the hearings of the players, awaiting the return of the national teams including Bonucci and Chiellini. De Sciglio sent towards the extension. But at Continassa all the attention is on the truth challenge to the champions

The investigative activity of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office continues, which is sifting through Juventus’ accounts to understand if any irregularities have been committed in support of the accusation of false accounting. The magnifying glass stopped on the agreement signed between the club and the players in March 2020, when the parties – in the face of the lockdown imposed by the Covid emergency and therefore the interruption of sports activities – agreed to freeze four months’ salary . A deferral of three out of four salaries and not a total renunciation of the sums, as reported in the budget report presented in the following June. Now the magistrates are trying to shed light on the agreement contained in various private documents, to understand if a date of assumption of the debt had been indicated (therefore an irregularity on what officially declared) or only a non-binding promise based on the fiduciary relationship between the set off. See also Milan and Juve are not hurt. And Inter is +4 on the Devil

PROSECUTOR – After the hearings that have seen Dybala, Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro and Ramsey’s consultant parading in the prosecutor’s office in recent days, this week it will be up to others. Some Italian national teams are also expected to return to Turin, in particular Chiellini and Bonucci who represented the group in the agreements with the club. An expedition to the prosecutor’s capital is also planned: on April 2, the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina will be heard, it is possible that in the same Roman context Maurizio Sarri will also be heard, who at the time made the same agreement together with the players. None of them are under investigation: they are all summoned as people potentially informed of the facts.

CONTINASSA – The concentration at Continassa will instead be totally dedicated to preparing for the next match with Inter. Few news, for now, on the renewal front. The only one sent to the extension seems to be De Sciglio: a summit between executives and entourage between this week or at the very beginning of the next. On the other hand, no acceleration on the Bernardeschi front. A little longer time for Cuadrado and Perin, who have already given their willingness to carry on the adventure in Juventus but will have to accept a downsizing of the engagement. The reflections on the squad are also continuing and will lead to the next moves on the market, in full line with Allegri’s requests. See also Juve loses pieces. For the Super Cup with Inter out Chiesa, De Ligt and Cuadrado

