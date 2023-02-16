Mexico.- The Prosecutor’s Office offered its final arguments in the trial against the former secretary, Genaro García Luna, emphasizing that the testimony of Sergio Villarreal “el Grande” is specific and credible proof of his guilt.

Saritha Komatireddy pointed out that the former official used his position to earn millions of dollars Of the people he should have been after. “They must read the testimony of the Great One,” he insisted.

Helped by a panel with the faces of García Luna, several of his assistants, such as Luis Cárdenas Palomino and the main leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, such as Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, the Beltrán Leyva brothers or Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada and his brother Jesus “the King” Zambada, Komatireddy was reviewing the 26 testimonies that the Prosecutor’s Office It was unraveling throughout the three and a half weeks that the trial has lasted.

"A single statement from (a cooperating witness) may be enough."

García Luna is accused of five counts: participation in ongoing criminal enterprise; international cocaine distribution conspiracy; cocaine possession and distribution conspiracy; conspiracy to import cocaine and false declaration to obtain US citizenship in 2018. He could be sentenced to between ten years and life in prison.

His fate is in the hands of 12 judges who, starting this Wednesday, will retire to deliberate, following guidelines agreed by the investigative judge Brian Cogan, the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) asked the Government of Mexico to take more action against the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which it blames for the thousands of deaths from fentanyl overdose in the United States, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than morphine.

“These two Mexican cartels, the one in Sinaloa and the one in Jalisco, dominate the global fentanyl supply chain,” DEA director Anne Milgram remarked in an appearance before the Senate.

According to the DEA, the Sinaloa Cartel operates in at least 19 of the 32 Mexican states, while the CJNG does so in 23 regions.

“Something we are looking for is for Mexico to arrest and extradite more people to the United States,” Milgram explained.

The Voice of the Expert

Fake lawyer, we are not gangsters: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico

The attempts by the lawyer César de Castro to involve me in the trial of the former Secretary of Security are proof that he too is part of the mafia of García Luna and the network of political and financial crime that prevailed in the country, stated the President AMLO.

“Zambada turned out to be more right,” he said, referring to the fact that the capo denied having previously given those statements. López Obrador stated that it was a shame that both in the Fox and Calderón administrations, García Luna had become a widely powerful man.

“The lawyer was wrong, because supposedly the money they gave me, seven million pesos, was to confront Fox, they did not understand what the slogan was.”

He also criticized the omission of issues such as the assets that García Luna owned in Florida, the fact that the agencies had not been interrogated and that the Fast and Furious operation, in which weapons were brought into the country, had not been dealt with.

“It is a trial that reveals the role of the government subjected to an oligarchy, and at the same time the entire network of complicity, of compromises, which includes the media, the organic intelligentsia, everything, everything completely. That is why it will be very interesting to wait for the verdict ”he said.

Context

Ex-secretary’s wife testifies in NY

Linda Cristina Pereyra, wife of Genaro García Luna, was the only witness who presented the defense to justify the family’s source of income and property. According to her version, they are due to the promotion of her husband and not because of bribes.

The lawyer De Castro, prior to Pereyra’s statements, drove King Zambada out of his mind after insisting that the capo say he had delivered 7 million dollars to Gabriel Regino to support López Obrador in one of his campaigns, to which the witness denied.

We recommend you read:

“As it was for a campaign, but not for López Obrador,” said Zambada, who asked García Luna’s lawyer for wanting to say something he had not said. One of the prosecutors expressed her discontent with De Castro, “objection!” was heard, to which Judge Cogan met with the parties and the attorney dropped the matter in peace.