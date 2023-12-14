Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 20:32

The interim Attorney General of the Republic, Elizeta Maria de Paiva Ramos, partially accepted a direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by the PSOL and the PT against the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), within the scope of the bill (PL) which provides for the privatization of Sabesp.

The accepted point refers to the part of the text of the project that authorizes the Deliberative Council of the Regional Units of Drinking Water and Sanitary Sewage Services (URAEs) to provide for the conclusion, extension, termination or amendment of supply contracts drinking water and sanitary sewage.

“In effect, concentrating decision-making power at the discretion of just one or two federative entities within the scope of regional basic sanitation units results both in an abstract affront to the autonomy of the other municipalities that are part of it, and can lead to concrete acts being issued within the same unit broadly favorable to entities with greater decision-making power”, says the opinion.

With the text approved by Alesp, the State's vote would have more weight in decisions. This would be the “affront” against the municipalities cited by the prosecutor’s office in an opinion sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “The rule removes 50% of the weight of votes from municipalities that comprise metropolitan regions, micro-regions and urban agglomerations, while at the same time granting equal weight to the vote of the State representative” he explains.