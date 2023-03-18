The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, sees it possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face trial for alleged war crimes, he said this Friday in an interview with ‘CNN’.

“who believe it is impossible“Hold the Russian leader to account for the acts committed in Ukraine”they don’t understand the story“Khan assured in statements to the American media.

The prosecutor cited as examples the Nuremberg Trials (1945-1946) -for war crimes in Nazi Germany- and the legal process for the Rwandan genocide.

(Be sure to read: ‘Give them back to me’: Ukrainian mother whose daughters were taken by Russians).

“All of them (involved) powerful and imposing individuals and yet ended up in courtKhan added.

No one should feel that they can commit genocide or crimes against humanity with impunity.

The prosecutor also noted that Through the arrest warrant against Putin issued by the ICC this very Friday, they want to send a clear message:”No one should feel that they can commit genocide or crimes against humanity with impunity.“.

The ICC published an arrest warrant against the Russian president as “suspected” of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and their transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russiawhich is a war crime under the treaty of this court known as the Rome Statute.

(You may be interested: This is how world leaders react to the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin).

The ICC pre-trial chamber also issued a second arrest warrant against Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russiawith the same accusation.

Both arrest warrants are the first of their kind issued by the ICC in the context of its investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. The Russian government described the arrest warrant as “outrageous”, “inadmissible” and “legally void“, since Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC.

EFE