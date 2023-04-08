Through social networks, A young woman named Carolina denounced having been the victim of alleged sexual harassment and abuse, by the television host and youtuber Adrián Marcelo, as well as another person named Miguel Ángel. “The issue that motivates me to do it is the weight that I have felt in the last month, where I have experienced a constant internal struggle, this pain has been in my head for a long time, I gave myself time to process it and today I feel ready to speak because it is It’s my story.”

According to Carolina’s testimony, she was harassed and abused on more than one occasion. “My attackers are Adrian Marcelo in February 2022 and Miguel Ángel in March 2019, both cases have been in different contexts, the first with abuse of power and the second with breach of trust, but at the end of the day both have affected me in different aspects of my life. It has been difficult to cope with this emotional and psychological damage, I just want to stop burdening myself with the actions of other people.”

In view of this, through a statement, The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office reported that it had initiated an investigation against Adrián Marcelo and Miguel Ángel.

“Derived from a publication disseminated on social networks of facts related to an alleged crime of a sexual nature, committed by two people who are specifically pointed out, (the Prosecutor’s Office) has initiated an investigation folder and the procedures to make contact with the victim in order to offer comprehensive care and legal advice, to gather the necessary elements in the investigation”.

Statement from the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, regarding the complaint against Adrián Marcelo.

Carolina claims to have had a loving relationship with the youtuber Adrián Marcelo, 33 years old and originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León. In February of last year, he met with the television host to talk about how he felt about what had happened between them. “He suggested meeting us in an apartment to which I preferred to speak in his car, since my intention was to be brief.” According to the young woman, once in the car, Adrián began to touch her intimate part, forced her face to kiss her, and asked her to have sex.

“He made me feel bad first of all because he wasn’t really listening to me and he made me feel like an object by committing those acts. He told me that he was that cynical, he kept expressing himself in a demeaning way, making me feel guilty and ashamed for not agreeing to have sex with him and even mentioned in a disgusted way that I always let him want it, as if it was my fault for not wanting to do it.After a moment of shock at everything that was happening from the beginning , in the end I was able to react and I just withdrew without saying a word.”

Regarding Miguel Ángel, after a party they attended in March 2019, he allegedly touched her improperly. “I did not want to remain silent despite the great mixture of fear of what could happen to me and empathy with my attackers, how the consequences of their actions may affect them when they are public. Especially since one of those involved is a public figure and I am aware of the social power that this person has. In my personal case, I am tired of feeling shame, anger, pain, and I have even felt guilty when I am not guilty, for which I ask respect for myself, I am looking for nothing more than inner peace”.

In addition, Carolina shared that she decided to make all this public for her, to be able to heal and for all the women who have been victims of gender violence.. “This publication is not with the emphasis of damaging anyone’s image or obtaining some financial remuneration. We are not alone, empathy and union is what makes us strong to help and if possible this does not happen to anyone else.” Until now, Adrián Marcelo has not commented on the accusation against him.