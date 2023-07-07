Prosecutor of Naples, the three candidates and the obstacle course

The race for the prestigious chair of the head of the Prosecutor of Naples it has begun. The assignments commission of the Csm expressed its opinion and so there was the first screening of candidates. The first verdict – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – would leave little doubt on the favorite, but in reality things are more complicated than it seems. The anti-Ndrangheta prosecutor Nicola scratch he got well four voteswhile the other two in contention Gimmi Beloved (procurator in Bologna) and Rosa Fox (the adjunct who is regent of the Neapolitan office of which he aspires to become head) one each. A fact that, given the precedents not only of this council, can mean indifferently much or nothing: when the file will be stamped with the approval of the candidates by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordius and will arrive at the plenum of Marshals Palace it will start from scratch.

Read also: Naples, Gratteri towards the appointment: the CSM commission gives the green light

Read also: Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”

But in a climate – continues Il Fatto – mutated after what happened for the match that concerned the new agent of Florence given the controversy that flared up between the robes of the left of Area against the vice president Fabio Pinelli who, with his vote, while Filippo Spiezia and Ettore Squillace Greco were in an equal situation, favored the appointment of the former. Thus resulting decisive for the fate of a judicial office that repeatedly came under Matteo’s artillery fire Renzi who is under investigation for illicit financing: Pinelli he was the lawyer of the president of the Renzian Open foundation, Alberto Whites. But the match in Florence compared to that in Naples also has another aspect to do with it. THE numbers in favor of Gratteri are more dancers in spite of the 4 out of 6 votes collected in the commission where it was essential to lock down the prosecutor decide unanimously. The currents will be decisive and risk reversing the current situation of advantage of scratch.

Subscribe to the newsletter

