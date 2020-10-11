Since the beginning of the protests in Minsk, about 250 criminal cases have been opened against the protesters Belarusians. Such data was called by the prosecutor of the capital Oleg Lavrukhin, writes RIA News…

Three thousand people have been brought to administrative responsibility since August. Two-thirds of them were punished with arrest, the rest were given administrative fines for illegal participation and organization of unauthorized mass events, the prosecutor noted.

Earlier, on October 11, it was reported that clashes between opposition supporters and security officials began in the center of Minsk. People in civilian clothes and balaclavas participated in the detentions.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for two months. The protesters demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new and fair elections of the head of state, the release of participants in opposition rallies, and the prosecution of the security forces guilty of violence against the demonstrators.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. The CEC announced that Lukashenka, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote, while the main opposition candidate, the wife of the arrested blogger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 10 percent.