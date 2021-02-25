Prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan was a key piece in the investigation that led to the sentence to 12 years in prison for Lázaro Báez, who was accused of money laundering in the case known as the Route of Money K. The Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) accused the contractor of having laundered 60 million dollars between 2010 and 2013, for which he must pay a fine of 480 million dollars.

After the ruling, Marijuan warned this Thursday that now “There is a penalty and a fine, you have to return the money that was stolen”.

“I was happy because a lot of people made a huge effort.” He also commented that it was “a job that took several years, with many difficulties, because it is a very complex type of crime to prove it,” added the prosecutor in statements to radio. The net.

The Public Ministry official stressed that, in addition to the prison sentence, the oral court that issued the ruling could apply fines on the patrimony of the Patagonian contractor: “Here there is a penalty and a fine, you have to return the money that was stolen,” he explained .

“Throughout the process we were able to seize and seize a large amount of property, more than 200 properties and several hundred vehicles that the judge could eventually direct his actions to get hold of those assets,” he added.

The accusation maintains that the money used for the laundering operations came from public road works and tax crimes, as a preceding crime.

The case, which with a majority vote was linked to the public road work where Cristina Kirchner is tried -as it was considered the preceding crime-,led the judges to order the seizure for 61 million dollars and 4.7 million pesos.

On Wednesday night, hours after the ruling, Marijuan, in dialogue with A24, praised the performance of Judge Sebastián Casanello, the prosecutor of the trial and the judges of the Federal Oral Court 4 who handed down the sentence to Báez and 20 other defendants: “I think a very serious and responsible job was done. You cannot express satisfaction when a person is convicted, but I have the peace of mind that I have done a good job and that I have carried out my role ”.

Báez will continue with house arrest.

“This case has the peculiarity that the investigated maneuvers, evidence traces and in part had been deployed abroad, we had to travel to Switzerland with Dr. Casanello,” said Marijuán.

In addition, he recalled: “The image in the south (in Santa Cruz) with the excavators was an evidentiary procedure that did not have a positive result but after the convictions we see that important evidence has been collected that was valued.” And he acknowledged that they allowed him “to access important data to access these maneuvers.”

And I add: “What happened yesterday must be very hard for Báez. Here the prosecution does not celebrate at all, it has played a role. We are talking about a process, but behind them there are people ”.

The damned

In addition to the maximum penalty for Lázaro Báez (12 years) as requested by the prosecutor in the Abel Córdoba trial, TOF 4 also sentenced the businessman’s children: Martín Báez to nine years in prison; Leandro, as part of the organization that was dedicated to the laundering maneuvers, received a sentence of five years, and the lightest and most suspended accusation was for the businessman’s daughters, Melina and Luciana, who were sentenced to three years in prison on hold.

Regarding the only accused collaborator in the case, Leonardo Fariña, the Court sentenced him to five years, with a reduction of three years for his collaboration as repentant and considering that his contributions were necessary to clarify the case.

From the surroundings of Báez, his former accountant Daniel Pérez Gadín was sentenced as the organizer of the money laundering maneuvers to a sentence of eight years. The lawyer Jorge Chueco received the same penalty. Meanwhile, Fabián Rossi, designated as a necessary participant, was sentenced to five years.

As for financier Federico Elaskar, he was sentenced to four and a half years. The penalties applied, in all cases, respond to the highest in the scale of the crime of money laundering.

Báez’s fortune, which amounts to 205 million dollars, was a central axis in the case, since it was considered that the compulsive purchase of 1,420 goods was the product of an illegal act.

The Court also ruled on that wealth: it ordered the confiscation of a lump sum of 61 million dollars, as well as 4.7 million pesos. But in addition, he has to pay a fine of 480 million dollars, which far exceeds his fortune.

As regards its flagship firm, Austral Construcciones, a fine corresponding to twice the amount of the operations in which it intervened was applied.

The company, in the process of bankruptcy since it received no more contracts when Cristina Kirchner left the Casa Rosada, was the cornerstone of the maneuvers where 60 million dollars were laundered.

The main accusation against the owner of Grupo Austral was that of organizing a “band dedicated to laundering money between 2010 and 2013, aggravated by habitual behavior.”

