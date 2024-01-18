Prosecutor Suarez, who was investigating the seizure of a television studio on January 9, was killed in Ecuador

Prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who was investigating the seizure of a television studio during unrest in Ecuador, was shot dead by unknown assailants, the country's Attorney General Diana Salazar said. The appeal was published on the page of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ecuador on the social network X.

Salazar said Suarez was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his car on the evening of January 17. The prosecutor was part of the National Transnational Organized Crime Unit. He was investigating the circumstances of the attack on the TC Televisión television studio on January 9.

“Criminals and terrorists will not stop our commitment to Ecuadorian society. We will continue with greater strength and determination,” the attorney general said. She appealed to law enforcement agencies to guarantee the safety of investigators.

On January 9, armed men in hoods and masks broke into the building of the Ecuadorian television company TC Televisión in the city of Guayaquil and took TV presenters hostage live. After the incident, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared an “internal armed conflict” in the country and mobilized the army and police