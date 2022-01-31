The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether the former president donald trump interfered in the electoral process of the 2020 presidential elections has requested protection from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after the former president called the prosecutors who are investigating him “radicals.”

The request of the prosecutor Fani Willis, from Fulton County (Atlanta), who received the green light from a court to form a grand jury to collect evidence and investigate the case, comes after the former president threatened the weekend with protests in various cities of the country, including the capital of Georgia.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we’re going to have the biggest protests in this country that we’ve ever had in Washington, DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere, because our country and our elections are corrupt,” Trump said this weekend at a rally in Texas.

In a letter to FBIwhich was reproduced this Monday by several local media, Willis requests that they “immediately carry out a risk assessment” of the Fulton Court and county government offices, and that they “provide protection resources that include intelligence services and federal agents.”

“We must work together to keep the public safe and make sure we don’t have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Willis wrote in the letter to Special Agent JC. Hacker, in charge of the FBI office in Atlanta.

Pro-Trump protesters occupy the west front grounds of the US Capitol, including the opening stage and observation decks, in Washington, DC, USA, January 6, 2021 Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS ATTEN

The prosecutor refers to storming the capitol that starred Trump supporters in which five people died and about 140 agents were injured.

Last week, the judges of the Fulton County Superior Court approved the request to form the grand jury made by the prosecutor, who for almost a year has been investigating Trump’s possible interference in the 2020 presidential elections, which the then president lost.

That investigative jury will begin its work on May 2 and will continue for a period “not to exceed 12 months,” according to the president of the court, Judge Christopher S. Brasher.

The prosecutor made the request to the court to advance her investigation after denouncing that, although her office has made numerous efforts to collect evidence and question witnesses, it has also met with numerous resistance.

The investigation focuses in part on the call that Trump made in January 2021 to the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, in which the president asked him to “find” thousands of votes in his favor in that key state, in the that the now president, Joe Biden, finally imposed.

