An Ecuadorian prosecutor was the victim of an attack on his life on Thursday, August 22, according to the country’s authorities. The man was attacked with a weapon and there is talk of an attempted kidnapping.

According to the criteria of

The attack against the prosecutor of flagrancy of the tropical province of Los Ríos, Cristian M., occurred in Quevedo, more precisely when he was traveling through the San Camilo parish in the morning hours.

It is known that The official was in his vehicle after dropping off one of his daughters at schoolwhen he was approached by subjects from another car, who They intimidated him with at least one traumatic weapon and allegedly tried to kidnap him..

In the midst of the situation, the prosecutor was wounded twice, resulting in injuries from the traumatic weapon in one shoulder and one calf.

He has injuries that are being treated and is stable.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that it is already “conducting the first investigative steps to determine responsibility for an attack against a prosecutor from the Quevedo canton, which occurred this morning” and confirmed that “the official has injuries that are being treated and is in stable condition.”

The motive for the attack, which occurred amid a security crisis that broke out at the beginning of this year, is still unknown.

Four men captured

After several hours after the attack occurred, Authorities confirmed the arrest of four people allegedly involved.

“Following the execution of several raids in different parts of Quevedo, as a result of the investigative work of the Prosecutor’s Office, 4 people have been arrested. Their legal situation will be resolved in the next few hours,” the Prosecutor’s Office announced.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS