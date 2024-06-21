The District Attorney of Manhattan (New York), Alvin Bragg, has received dozens of death threats and harassing messages in the three weeks since his office got former President Donald Trump out found guilty of 34 crimess serious charges for document falsification.

The Daily News collected more than a hundred messages on Bragg’s website, where the magnitude of the degrading epithets ranged from “rapist” to racist terms such as “gorilla” or “primate.”

Additionally, a package sent from an address in Portland, Oregon, was received to Bragg’s campaign mailbox with a photo of a noose and a cutout of his head stuck to the side, reported the aforementioned media.

These messages, which are a continuation of the threats that the prosecutor received during the seven weeks of Trump’s trial, have already been sent to the security department of the New York Police.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo:Bloomberg Share

On May 30, Trump became the first president in the country’s history to be convicted of a crime, when a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to hide his ‘affair’ with porn actress Stormy Daniels and thus protect his 2016 election campaign.

The former president and his supporters in the Republican Party have relentlessly attacked Bragg and the judge in charge Juan Merchan since the beginning of the process.

EFE.