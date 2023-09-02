Niger’s public prosecutor demanded that the French diplomat leave the national territory “without delay”.

He stressed that the presence of the French ambassador on Nigerien territory represents serious risks represented in affecting national security and safety, and disturbing public order on the one hand, “and on the other hand, there is an urgent need to put an end to his inciting behavior.”

He called on the concerned authorities to take all measures to deport the ambassador and his family.

Earlier on Friday, the ruling military regime in Niger condemned France’s “additional intervention”, after statements made on Monday by President Emmanuel Macron, in which he emphasized, in particular, his support for the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

“The government of the Republic of Niger followed with displeasure the statements made on Monday, August 28, 2023, by the President of the French Republic (…) These statements represent further blatant interference in the internal affairs of Niger,” regime spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdel Rahman said in a statement broadcast on national television.

“I call on the countries of the region to follow a responsible policy,” Macron said on Monday, recalling that France supports the “diplomatic and military action” of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).