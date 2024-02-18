Christian Horner's accuser is now reportedly taking the case to court.

The case surrounding Christian Horner is not over yet. Developments are following at a rapid pace. First there was the announcement that there was 'an investigation'. The day before yesterday, some things were made more concrete by the Telegraaf. According to this newspaper, it concerns sexual harassment that took place over a longer period of time.

Horner denies

Interestingly, Horner himself denies everything in every way. In fact, he says he plans to sue the Telegraaf for defamation. One thing now seems to be certain: either Horner has actually done things, or he is being damaged in an incredible way. Horner says he has the support of the entire team for the time being, including the drivers. But if this ultimately turns out to be true, it will crumble somewhat.

Now also before the judge

The escalation is now continuing, if we can believe the F1 insider. The employee in question is now apparently also suing Horner in court. The internal investigation (by an external party) has not yet been completed, but apparently the person involved does not want to wait for that either.

Isn't there some good news in this case?

Yes, because now a quality Australian publication that the Spice Girls support Geri Horner through thick and thin. In the background, Geri's colleagues would regularly check in to ask how things are going and to lend a listening ear. Whose deed.

This article 'Prosecutor Horner also takes the case to court' first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#39Prosecutor #Horner #case #court39