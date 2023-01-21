Mexico.- The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), Alejandro Gertz Manero83 years old, has not been to his office since the last fortnight of December last year because, according to relatives, he was subjected to a prostate surgery in the united states. convalesce at home since the second week of this year. According to sources, from there he issues official instructions.

AMLO He said yesterday morning that Gertz Manero “is very well” but “as we all sometimes need some repair.”

“Alejandro Gertz Manero is doing very well, he is doing his job. Well, like everyone, sometimes we need some repair, No, but it’s very good. And he is a good person, a good public servant and he is working,” she replied.

Juan Ramos LopezSpecialized Prosecutor for Competition Control, served as in charge of the FGR during the absence of Gertz Manero.

Gertz is expected to return to his office in the Glorieta de Insurgentes in a few days.

The first two Mondays of this year the meetings that Gertz holds weekly with the heads of the different FGR prosecutors did not take place.

Nor was he present at the North American Summit, held last week in Mexico City. In fact, he was the only member of the cabinet who was not present at the bilateral and trilateral meetings, despite the fact that he was included in the agenda and that of his US counterpart Merrick Garland attended.

Regarding his absence, last week the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, explained that Gertz was not present at the summit “because he was not notified in time” and had other commitments. He did not say the prosecutor was in the United States recovering from surgery.

Gertz is close to turning 84 years old and his term as head of the FGR will end until the year 2028. By then, he will be 90 years old.

