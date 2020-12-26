The shooting, which took place in Berlin near the headquarters of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in Germany, is associated with organized crime. This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the capital of the country. Statement released Saturday 26 December at Twitter– department account.

It is noted that an attempted murder case has been opened. Investigations into the involvement of several suspects in the shooting are being carried out jointly with the Berlin Police Homicide Department.

Earlier it became known that the incident had nothing to do with the activities of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. The police suggested that a quarrel could have been the cause of the shooting.

The fact that unknown persons opened fire on the street in the Kreuzberg area was reported earlier on December 26. As a result, four people were injured.