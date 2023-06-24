The Prosecutor General reported to Putin about the criminal case due to an attempt to organize an armed rebellion

Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the context of initiating a criminal case on an attempt to organize an armed rebellion. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. His words lead RIA News.

Peskov noted that the Prosecutor General also informed the President about the legality of initiating such a criminal case.

The criminal case against the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion was initiated late in the evening of June 23. The reason was the accusations of the head of the PMC against the Russian military in striking at the rear camps of the company, as well as the subsequent threats to use force and destroy everyone who blocks the path of the PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”

Meanwhile, the FSB Public Relations Center and several high-ranking military leaders turned to the Wagner PMC fighters. In particular, Army General Sergei Surovikin wrote down an appeal in which he called on the Wagnerites to stop and solve all problems peacefully under the leadership of the supreme commander. President Vladimir Putin is informed about what is happening, but did not personally comment on the situation.