The federal prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, in charge of the investigation into the VIP Vaccination that expelled the now accused former minister Ginés González García from the cabinet, rejected the ANSeS summons that he received this Tuesday at his home.

In that way will continue to lead the cause that is processed in the court of María Eugenia Capuchetti, in which Lisandro Bonelli, nephew and former Chief of Staff of the former minister, is also accused, and for which the Ministry that Carla Vizzotti now commands was raided.

The notification by letter document of the body managed by the camper María Fernanda Raverta intimidated the prosecutor to, within 30 days, you will retire or your open pension process would be terminated.

ANSeS announced last week its plan to force the definition of their retirement status to about 220 judges and prosecutors. The document letter addressed to Taiano arrived on Tuesday, a day after the prosecutor charged González García and the same day as President Alberto Fernández directly criticize Taiano’s performance, calling it a “a clown”, on his tour of Mexico. Postal coincidences.

What is not so bad is that Raverta’s request It is part of an escalation of the ruling party against Justice, which started with the presidential criticism of the Supreme Court and which continues due to the VIP Vaccination scandal.

The rejection of the summons by the prosecutor implies that You will not retire, but you do not accept the closure of your process. On Wednesday he evaluated answering the ANSeS with another letter document to reject the dichotomy that tries to force him to an untimely decision.

The advance against Taiano – and against judges and prosecutors who have already received or will receive notifications this week – put on alert to judicial associations. “We are very concerned about what is happening with 212 magistrates and officials. The intimations started last week and Taiano was in that group. (With the VIP Vaccination investigation) there were coincidences,” said Marcelo Gallo Tagle, president of the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice. And he added: “Yes, it is true that eIt’s very striking how the planets lined up“.

In fact, judicial organizations talk about the possibility of presenting a action of unconstitutionality Against the requisition of ANSeS and part of the current law.

It is that with the transfer of the retirements of Justice to ANSeS -before in the hands of the Council of the Magistracy- there is an underlying bid: the judges and prosecutors who started their procedures previously want to guarantee the possibility of a retirement with the above conditions. The ANSeS requisition could lead them to the common pension scheme.

“What we did with the magistrates is the same as we do with all Argentines. An intelligent state a file on the desk cannot be 12 years old“Raverta answered, on the official radio. It would not be the case particular of Taiano, 64, who started its process in 2019. The retirement age for judges and prosecutors is from 60.

“As with any other citizen, we did something that was not used to and that we always say that we want to live and build an Argentina of equals, therefore the State must guarantee the same treatment – Raverta added -. Just as we send thousands of citizens who receive a form, we did the same with this number of people who are magistrates“.

The head of ANSeS denied that the notification to Taiano was related to his open investigation. “We have been with this procedure for a month. This is toprior to any type of draw or current cause, “he said. the coincidences that don’t help herIt is difficult to separate its administrative measure from the Kirchner attack against Justice.

On national radio microphones, Raverta left a clear message: “We do not call the judges to retire. If you want to retire, you want to retire, but if you don’t want to, you don’t want to. You have to be clear“.

The prosecutor Taiano did not respond to Clarín’s calls.