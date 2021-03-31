Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano advanced this Wednesday with a request for a testimonial statement for those involved in the investigation that tries to determine if he also operated a “VIP vaccination“, for which 60 doses of the coronavirus medication would have been sent.

To do this, he raised his request to the judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti, which carries out the case in which the Ginés González García, who they fired from the Ministry of Health, after Clarín’s revelation.

The first information indicates that the irregularities took place at the Posadas Hospital and at the Ministry of Health vaccination center. However, Taiano began the search for evidence to verify whether, as denounced by opposition deputy Graciela Ocaña, a “VIP vaccination” also functioned in El Calafate, Santa Cruz.

Therefore, the prosecutor asked Judge Capuchetti to allow him to summon testimonial statement to Alberto Alejandro Maceira, director of the Posadas National Hospital, Gustavo Javier Bahut, head of monitoring of that health center.

Taiano wants Maceira to index “if he learned of the transfer to the city of El Calafate of a party of 60 doses awarded to the Posadas National Hospital. “The file indicates that a Posadas official traveled with that batch of vaccines to the Patagonian city, last January, on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight.

“If so, you must provide all the information you have about the event, as well as specify if it is a common practice among national hospitals,” the prosecutor stated in his request.

It was also requested that the Chief of the Airport Security Police on “January 23, 2021 received some kind of order to delay the takeoff of a commercial flight of Aerolineas Argentinas that departed from the Ezeiza International Airport to the city of El Calafate” and that “Aerolineas Argentinas report all the data that it registers in relation to that flight.”

Even the prosecutor Taiano asked to summon the crew of that flight to give testimonial statements in order to “verify who delivered the doses, who was in charge of custody during the journey and who received them in the city of El Calafate “.

In his presentation, the lawyer recalled that the case contains elements that indicate that the vaccine was applied to people “not complying with the epidemiological priority criteria and the previously established scheme of stages, and / or consigning a false category of health workers in the relevant forms “.

The VIP vaccination scandal

The irregularities in the scandal’s national immunization plan were finally confirmed when the journalist Horacio Verbitsky confessed that he had been immunized without a turn after a personal talk with the then Minister of Health Ginés González García.

The total list of vaccinated vip was 70 people. As Clarín anticipated, among them were Valdés, Taiana and Foreign Minister Felipe Solá. The scandal led to the resignation of the Minister of Health.

