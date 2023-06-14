Diletta Leotta dreams of seeing Loris Karius in Serie A

“Diletta Leotta would dream of a transfer to Italy for her partner”, according to Dagospia. Goalkeeper Loris Karius (this year at Newcastle) in Serie A?

Did Diletta Leotta propose Loris Karius to Inter?

“A wish that Dazn’s face would have expressed not only to his Loris but also to friends and colleagues, so much so “propose it”, so to speak, to Inter”.

But… “the idea “wouldn’t have warmed the hearts of the Nerazzurri managers” – adds Dagospia – “Will Beloved “procurator” bet on Milan or Monza now?”.

In short, a Wanda Nara-style Diletta Leotta who has become Mauro Icardi’s agent over time? Hard to believe, between Dazn, radio (on Radio 105 every day from Monday to Friday at 11) the Sicilian showgirl has a very busy schedule.

And this summer then, as is known, she will become a mother: the daughter who is waiting with dad Karius should arrive in mid-August (perhaps precisely on the 16th day of the birthday of the presenter of Dazn).

Diletta Leotta and Karius’ dream in Serie A

Certainly Diletta Leotta recently admitted that she would like Loris Karius in Serie A: “I don’t deny that it would be nice to see him play near me, perhaps around Milan or in Lombardy or Liguria. In short, we can move throughout Northern Italy, but also to Center or South. It would be much more comfortable than in Newcastle ”, his words during the last Football Week.

Diletta Leotta and… the war of the belly

“Family weekend”, writes Diletta Leotta accompanied by a funny belly-to-belly photo from Lake Garda.

