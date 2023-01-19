Prosecutor Di Matteo: “Baiardo’s clear-cut statements struck me”

The pm Nino DiMatteo he has made up his own mind about the arrest of Matthew Messina Money and connect the capture to Salvatore’s words a few months ago Baiardthe mafia repentant who maintains relationships with his brothers They gravitate. “I – explains Di Matteo to Atlantis on La7 – think that thelife imprisonmentthat possibility that the massacres after 30 years they come out from prison, be a target of all mass murderers of Cosa Nostra, they have not resigned themselves to dying in prison, there are some among them some even enough young that they could have a life in freedom enough significant. I stayed hit it from the clarity of the statements of the Baiardespecially from the time reference”.

“Baiardo – continues Di Matteo – said that Messina Money it would have been arrested in a few months thereafter. This situation needs to be investigated, it shouldn’t be taken lightly if we consider that Baiardo was a man very close to Giuseppe and Filippo Gravianoand their friend, definitely convicted of aiding and abetting in relation to the inaction of the Graviano brothers. It’s hard to believe that he made these blunt, insinuating statements without the consent of brothers They gravitate, without even being sent by them. But I didn’t understand them in relation to an exchange: arrest of Messina Denaro against the liberation of the Graviano brothers,” he explained Matteo’s.

