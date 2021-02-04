In Bavaria, investigators came across alleged arms dealers. taz research shows: an AfD employee is also among the accused.

BERLIN / MUNICH taz | They used code words to cover up the illegal trade. In chats there was talk of a “moped gearbox”, of a “long gearbox with manual pump” or of “4 x AK gearboxes with 7.62 flanges” for 1,500 euros each. The trade was not about parts of motor vehicles, but about weapons. According to the charge of the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office, several people from right-wing extremist circles took care of themselves.

According to Bavarian investigators, these weapons were smuggled from Croatia to Germany and resold there. The investigations began in the Balkans in 2018, and the first searches were carried out that year. Last summer, the main suspect Alexander R. was arrested in Croatia. The 48-year-old used to be active in the NPD and other right-wing extremist groups in Munich. According to taz information, the group of accused has now expanded, and the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating 16 people. It concerns alleged violations of the War Weapons Control and Weapons Act.

What is explosive in the case is not only the high number of accused, but also the suspicion of who the alleged buyers are. According to the ZDF program “Frontal 21”, a witness in Croatia testified that the weapons for “the AfD, a right-wing party”, were intended.

The accused’s offices were searched

As taz research now shows, the trail of the weapons even leads to the AfD parliamentary group. Not only the main suspect Alexander R. was in the party. One of the accused works for the Bavarian AfD member of the Bundestag Petr Bystron. This belongs to the extreme right “wing” of the party, had been observed by the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution before entering the Bundestag, and has been again since the “wing” was classified as a suspected right-wing extremist. The woman who is said to be involved in the arms trade works in Bystron’s constituency office in Munich.

The AfD employee also uses the auto parts code in internal messenger messages that are available to the taz. “When will my gearbox come to Munich?” She asks Alexander R. in summer 2016. She hopes that he will bring “something smart for the 700 €” from Croatia. It is unclear whether the purchase came about. Investigators did not find any weapons on her. At least once she linked the main accused R. with another potential gun buyer from Bavaria, whose identity is known to the taz.

The woman not only works for the AfD, she is also politically active and ideologically convinced. “I have set myself the fight for our country as my top priority,” she wrote in an email. She does not want to speak to the taz in detail, but says on request that she certainly did not go through Germany as an arms dealer and that she no longer wants to have anything to do with the matter.

The homes and offices of the accused were searched last summer, mainly in Bavaria, but also in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Austria. According to the public prosecutor’s office, all of the accused are right-wing extremists or citizens of the Reich; at least eight of them have reportedly been noticed in the past in the field of politically motivated crime. None of the people had a gun license. During the searches, a pump gun, two semi-automatic handguns and around 200 cartridges were seized. However, the weapons that were allegedly sold to members of the right-wing extremist scene between 2015 and 2018 were not found. Alexander R. and another main suspect are in custody.

Confronted with the allegations against his employee, the AfD member of the Bundestag Bystron reacted evasively. In an SMS from his work cell phone, he wrote to the taz that he was only speaking about his own political work or person.