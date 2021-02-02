The prosecutor in the Moscow City Court supported the FSIN’s petition to replace Alexey Navalny with a real sentence for violating the conditions of the conditional sentence. It is proposed to send the defendant to a general regime colony for 3.5 years, and before the entry into force of the court verdict, to detain him.

The prosecutor noted that Navalny is the only person on probation in Russia twice.

The defendant’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev believes that the Federal Penitentiary Service failed to prove a violation of the conditional sentence. According to him, a person hiding from the control of the Federal Penitentiary Service is the one whose location has not been established. However, the FSIN was aware that Navalny was in Germany.

Kobzev noted that his ward had sent notifications to the Penitentiary Inspectorate that he was being treated in Germany.

The arguments of the parties continue, then the court will retire to deliver a verdict.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that there were grounds to consider Navalny’s case as a staging. According to him, the Russian side was not provided with any information that “would really show the validity of the accusations” against the Russian leadership.