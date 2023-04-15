At least 12 prisoners died in clashes with shots that broke out on Friday in a prison in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquilin which six inmates were found hanged this week and three guards were murdered, the local Prosecutor’s Office reported this Saturday.

The investigative body assured on Twitter that it is advancing in the investigations to “identify those responsible for the death of 12 people deprived of liberty (PPL), inside the Litoral Penitentiary.”

On Friday, AFP correspondents heard shots inside that prison and recorded aerial images showing five bodies lying on the floor of the prison.scene of the worst prison massacres recorded in Ecuador since February 2021.

The SNAI explained that in the confrontations with “firearms” prisoners from four of the twelve pavilions that make up the penitentiary were involved.

Late at night, police and military retook control of the prison, which houses some 6,800 people and is part of a large prison complex in Guayaquil.

“We are not unaware that it exists and we are at the worst moment of the crisis of violence in the country,” Defense Minister Juan Zapata said in an interview with Teleamazonas on Friday.

The drug gangs fight blood and fire over the drug business and use prisons as centers of operations. Inside and outside prisons violence does not let up.

According to Zapata, Ecuador has “more than 13 Organized Crime Groups (GDO)”, linked to Mexican cartels such as the one in Sinaloa.

The confrontation between drug traffickers has left more than 420 prisoners dead since 2021. In September of that year, some 120 inmates died in the Guayas 1 detention center, in the largest prison massacre in Ecuador and one of the bloodiest in Latin America.

And fear prevails in the streets: homicides, shootings, bombings, extortion, kidnappings. The murder rate nearly doubled between 2021 and 2022, from 14 to 25 per 100,000 residents, according to authorities.

AFP