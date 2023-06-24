Donald Trump, on June 13 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after pleading not guilty to all 37 charges in the Mar-A-Lago papers case. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

Holding the trial of former President Donald Trump for the classified Mar-A-Lago papers beginning on August 14 is not a realistic goal, according to Jack Smith, the special prosecutor handling the case. Smith has asked Judge Aileen Cannon, in charge of the case, to delay the trial until December. In her opinion, the necessary steps before the opening of the oral trial will take several months.

The prosecutor has made his request before the judge along with other motions. He requests that the trial be scheduled for December 11, mainly because part of the evidence is classified documents and special permission is required to access them. This accreditation process takes time, which the prosecutor estimates between 45 and 60 days. With that alone, the term set by the judge would practically be consumed, leaving no time to raise other prior questions.

The date of August 14 was already merely indicative. Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee, used to aggressively set a date and then push it back as necessary. If the trial is postponed, it will take place closer to the primary elections with which the Republican Party will choose its candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. Trump starts as a favorite in his party and that they are concentrated in the first quarter of next year.

The prosecutor accuses Trump of 37 charges, 31 of them for illegal retention of sensitive documents for national defense, others for obstruction of justice, conspiracy and falsehood.

Along with the request to delay the trial, Prosecutor Smith asks the judge to establish the rules regarding the evidence that is classified, that is, how it can be admitted and used at trial and what access can be given to Trump’s lawyers. Some of the documents deal with military capabilities, including nuclear, of third countries, others with US operations, some with the US’s own nuclear arsenal, according to the brief description included in the statement of charges. Its exact content, however, is unknown. The prosecutor also requests that the list of witnesses with whom he requests that Donald Trump be prohibited from speaking, except through lawyers, be kept secret.

On the other hand, if the trial for the Mar-A-Lago papers is delayed, there will no longer be a risk that the date will overlap with a new possible indictment of Trump in Atlanta for electoral interference in the 2020 presidential elections in the State of Georgia. In what seemed like a pre-announcement of a possible indictment, Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, sent a letter to the chief judge of the county Superior Court last month stating that she plans for many of her staff to work remotely most of the time. days during the first three weeks of August and asking that judges not schedule in-person trials and hearings during part of that time.

other investigation

In parallel, special counsel Smith continues to investigate Trump’s attempts to cling to power and avoid certification of Joe Biden’s clear victory in the 2020 presidential election, in which he led the former president by seven million popular votes. and was imposed by 306 to 232 delegates or electoral votes.

Smith investigates Trump’s attempts to create groups of delegates to support him and to represent states in which he had lost the elections by less margin, such as Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, displacing those legitimately elected. The local press has revealed that the prosecutor’s office is in contact with Michael Roman, one of those responsible for the 2020 Trump campaign, to make him testify voluntarily in the case, possibly in exchange for at least partial immunity.

The prosecutor has already presented evidence and testimony before the grand jury about the plan to create those lists of false voters to replace the legitimate ones. The objective was to subvert the electoral result to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory on January 6, 2021 and thus blocking the transfer of power. Trump’s refusal to accept his clear defeat is at the root of the storming of the Capitol that day.

The House committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol recommended trying Trump on four counts: inciting an insurrection, conspiring to give false testimony and to defraud the United States, and obstructing an official process of Congress, voting for certify Biden’s victory.

The FBI has been investigating the fake voter list scheme for more than a year. As part of the judicial investigation, people very close to Trump have been questioned before the grand jury, including his vice president, Mike Pence; his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and the former White House legal officer, Pat Cipollone. Pence managed to avoid testifying about his actions on the day of the assault on the Capitol. When summoned, he alleged that on January 6 he was exercising his role as president of the Senate and that forcing him to testify violated the so-called “expression or debate clause” that protects congressmen from accounting for his parliamentary actions.

The grand jury serves as an auxiliary and control body in the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office. Approves citations, requirements and imputations. You do not have to decide guilt or innocence, just conclude whether there is sufficient evidence of a crime. Statements and deliberations are held behind closed doors. Unlike trial juries that hear the prosecution and the defense, grand juries only listen to the evidence and testimony offered by the prosecutor, giving him a distinct advantage.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.