The state prosecution demanded to sentence Nevzorov in absentia to 9 years in prison

In Moscow, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence journalist Alexander Nevzorov in absentia (an individual acting as a foreign agent) to nine years in prison. This is reported RIA News.

He is charged with spreading deliberately false information about the Russian Armed Forces. The case is considered by the Basmanny Court.

According to the investigation, from March 9 to May 30, 2022, Nevzorov, motivated by political hatred and disagreement with the SVO, published materials on the Internet containing, under the guise of reliable, deliberately false information about the destruction of the maternity hospital of city hospital No. 3 in Mariupol and the population in Bucha by the Russian military . The Russian Ministry of Defense previously denied this information.

On April 29 last year, Nevzorov was put on the international wanted list, and on May 6, the court chose in absentia a measure of restraint in the form of detention. Nevzorov’s property was arrested. Previously, he left Russia in March.