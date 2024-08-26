Washington.- Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate the case accusing former President Donald Trump of withholding classified documents after it was dismissed by a judge last month.

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case, one of four against Trump, ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional.

Smith’s team then appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, and prosecutors said in their appeal request that Cannon’s decision is “at odds with longstanding and widespread appointment practices at the Department of Justice and across the government.”

The appeal is the latest development in a process that many legal experts consider a straightforward criminal case but has been derailed by delays, months of hearings before Cannon, a Trump-appointed judge, and ultimately a dismissal order that brought the proceedings to at least a temporary halt.

It’s unclear how long it will take the appeals court to resolve the matter, but even if it overturns Cannon’s dismissal and revives the prosecution, there is no chance of a trial before the November presidential election and Trump, if elected, could appoint an attorney general who would dismiss the case.

The case includes dozens of felony charges that Trump illegally retained classified documents from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and obstructed government efforts to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty.

Smith was appointed as a special counsel in November 2022 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump’s handling of documents as well as his efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election prior to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Both investigations resulted in criminal charges, though the election subversion trial remains in doubt following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that granted Trump broad immunity and narrowed the scope of the case.