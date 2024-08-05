The Attorney General, Tarek William Saab announced on Saturday the capture and accusation of Maglen Marin Rodríguezwho worked as a temporary prosecutor in Anzoátegui, for allegedly “intentional misconduct” in judicial proceedings against four protesters.

“For the crime of intentional delay or omission of functions, the same failed to prosecute four subjects (…) Named in an investigation carried out by the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps,” said the attorney general on platform X.

The protesters were identified as Alfenis Jose La Rosa Gonzalez, Jose Eduardo Malaver Rondon, Luis Antonio Bericote Malave and Eden de Jesus Naranjo Monasterios. The four people are charged with alleged “terrorism, financing of terrorism, incitement to hatred and criminal association”, according to Saab.

Tarek William Saab mentioned that the four were part of the Comanditos of the opposition leader María Corina Machado in the municipality of Sotillo. They allegedly supported motorcyclists and participated in demonstrationscalled “guarimbas” by the government, and “acts of vandalism” after the presidential elections.

In Venezuela, there has been an increase in arbitrary arrests of opposition protesters: at least 939 arrests have been confirmed and identified by the organization Foro Penal. 90 of those arrested are minors.

What is Operation Tun Tun?



After the presidential elections, Operation Tun Tun has caused concern in Venezuelasince thousands of arrests have been made with this procedure arbitrarily in the country.

Some of the entities involved in the arrests are the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps, the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence and the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service.

On social media, these security forces have spread videos or photos of this operation, which began to gain notoriety in 2017 by Diosdado Cabello.

#3Ag Balance of repression (post-election) updated at 3:00 pm by @ForoPenal. Verified arrests and murders, which occurred from July 29 to August 3, 3pm: – 939 arrests (90 teenagers) – 11 murders* (under review) We continue updating pic.twitter.com/UIjVvtg69o — Criminal Forum (@ForoPenal) August 3, 2024

Some human rights activists, such as Rafael Uzcátegui, have monitored patterns of persecution in Venezuela that have not only affected citizens who express opposing ideas on social media, but also opposition witnesses who participated in the July 28 presidential elections.

“We are trying to obtain all the information to file a complaint as a pattern of persecution. These people who are reporting their neighbors become accomplices in the violation of human rights“Uzcátegui stated this in an interview with VpiTV to warn that those who provide information are part of this crime.

