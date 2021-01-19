Alejandro Gertz, Attorney General of Mexico. Moisés Pablo / CUARTOSCURO

The attorney general of Mexico, Alejandro Gertz, said on Tuesday that the United States justice dropped the charges for drug trafficking against General Salvador Cienfuegos because they lacked all support. In two interviews with morning radio newscasts – that of Ciro Gómez Leyva and Carmen Aristegui – Gertz has denied that the transfer from Cienfuegos to Mexico was for “diplomatic considerations,” as the Department of Justice pointed out in November. If they did, it was, he said, because their case was not really as strong as they had made.

These are the official’s first words, after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced last Thursday that it would not prosecute the general. Arrested in Los Angeles in October, Cienfuegos was charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffic drugs to the United States and one count of conspiring to launder drug money. The general, Secretary of Defense during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), was imprisoned for just over a month. At the end of that time, the Department of Justice asked the judge who was hearing the case to drop the charges for “diplomatic considerations” so that Cienfuegos was transferred and processed in Mexico.

In those weeks, the Mexican Foreign Ministry launched a first-rate diplomatic offensive, expressing the government’s annoyance at the lack of information from the US authorities.Since 2013, the DEA, the US anti-drug agency, had investigated Cienfuegos. But they never reported the content of the investigation to the Mexican government.

In his speeches this Tuesday, Gertz has avoided all the diplomatic mess and assured that the only reason for the US Department of Justice to send Mexico to Cienfuegos was that they had nothing.

Gertz has said: “Since 2013, the DEA began an investigation of drug dealers in Las Vegas. They say it. And they find that two individuals, H-2 and H-9 [integrantes del cartel que, aseguran, colaboró con Cienfuegos] they began to talk among themselves that they had contact with the Secretary of Defense. And they describe him as an absolutely different man from the one we know. Furthermore, they never said anything, they kept it absolutely secret. And suddenly in 2020 this individual is arrested in Los Angeles. And after four days they send the file and say they have very solid evidence. And that we do what is necessary. And it turns out that in the end they repent, drop the charges, declare him innocent and send him to Mexico. What logical sense can it have that after an investigation of eight years the investigators say ‘we have nothing against him’?

In saying this, the interviewers have insisted, first, on the diplomatic offensive and second, on what was the central element that convinced the FGR that there were no elements to prosecute Cienfuegos in Mexico. “The fact that the accusers dropped the charges was the element that convinced us that Cienfuegos was innocent,” said the prosecutor. “Because we had to investigate what they already discarded.”

Faced with confusion, both Aristegui and Gómez Leyva have insisted. “But the US said it had solid elements,” said Gómez Leyva. But then why are the charges dropped? Why does someone do that? ”Gertz replied. Due to “foreign policy considerations”, the journalist replied. And Gertz, in an aggressive tone, has replied: “Don’t give me that story, no sir. Foreign policy is one thing and justice is another. No, no, all this smells very ugly, how is a prosecutor’s office going to carry out an accusatory process if the others have already dropped the charges? Let’s see what is there. Now it turns out that these gentlemen who did the secret investigation based on two gentlemen who are already dead [en referencia al H-2 y al H-9]…. It is a trap”.

Gertz has insisted: “If you have incontestable proof, then you crack? Foreign policy considerations are worthless. This is part of an escalation and we have to stop that escalation. Let’s see why they forgave him there. Why when they had it presented to the judge suddenly no longer had elements? We are not going to leave, “he said. “It turns out that conversations between two gangsters who have already died are the basis for such an accusation. No, man, no, this was a lynching. ” Then he announced that they are going to trial. “Let’s go to trial against whom?” Journalists have asked him. Against the DEA, the prosecutor has said. Then he mentioned “international bodies”. To the constant cross-examination of journalists, the prosecutor has not specified who will take trial or in what instance.

Tired of the prosecutor’s bankruptcies, journalist Carmen Aristegui has come back to the point. “So are the DEA assholes, prosecutor?” Gertz, who has laughed before answering and said: “I would not reach that qualification, yet.”

The seriousness of Gertz’s statements, which has avoided a month of diplomatic communications between the two countries, has raised questions about the situation of other former Mexican officials, also accused in the United States. This is the case, for example, of Genaro García Luna, Secretary of Security during Felipe Calderón’s administration. García Luna has been imprisoned in the United States since December 2019, accused of drug trafficking. “If the accusations are ridiculous, what about other Mexican officials?” Gómez Leyva asked him. “I don’t make assumptions about anything, because it seems that in this case the only one who has responsibility is me,” Gertz said. Then he has returned to the argument of demanding responsibility from the US Department of Justice and the DEA. “We are going to go to human rights, to all the instances that we have to go, because it is not the matter of an individual, it is a matter of a country and its credibility.”