the special prosecutor jack smith presented new charges this Thursday against former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) on the case in which he is accused of mishandling certain classified documents during his time in the White House.

Federal prosecutors published the new accusation against the Republican leader, who is emerging as the favorite for the 2024 presidential primaries and who will be tried in this case in May 2024.

Trump was charged with an additional count of “deliberate withholding of national defense information” and two additional “obstruction” counts, related to alleged attempts to remove surveillance video footage at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence in the summer of 2022.

Jack Smith, the special prosecutor handling the case against Donald Trump for federal crimes. Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Special counsel Jack Smith also charged a third person, Carlos De Oliveira, in the case of handling classified documents found at Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

According to the court brief, Oliveira, 56, was the handyman who helped Waltine Nauta, Trump’s personal assistant and also a defendant, move boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after the US Department of Justice cited the former president for the first time in the case of the classified documents last May.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to the other 37 criminal charges in this case, in which he is accused of taking boxes full of classified documents to his Florida mansion when he left the White House in January 2021.

Trump, the first former president in the history of the United States who has been indicted, came out this Thursday in response to these new charges against him and pointed out that they are “ridiculous” and “electoral interference at the highest level”according to the channel fox.

Trump and Nauta were indicted last month and both have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

The formal accusation also charges De Oliveira with the crime of making false statements and representations in a voluntary interview that he had with the FBI on January 13, 2023, according to what was reported on the channel. CNN.

A Trump spokesman dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and agitated attempt” by the Biden Administration to “harass President Trump and those around him” and influence the 2024 presidential race.

Some of those crimes are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Judge Aileen Cannon, of Colombian origin, established that the trial of the former president of the United States for the classified documents found in his Florida home begins on May 20 of next year, that is, when there will be a little more than six months left for the presidential elections in this country.

Aileen Cannon, judge born in Cali, Colombia. Photo: Florida Court and EFE

Other processes against Trump

This, however, is not the only process that Trump faces with justice. In New York, a grand jury indicted the Republican leader for falsifying business documents in a case that includes porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the former president had an “affair” in 2006.

And this Thursday it was precisely known, by versions of the American media, that The special prosecutor in charge of investigating him formally informed his defense that he will be charged for his role in the assault on the Capitol in 2021, when his supporters tried to annul the result of the 2020 presidential election..

according to the chain nbc and the portal usa todayTodd Blanche and John Lauro were Trump’s lawyers who met with prosecutors from the Washington office of special counsel Jack Smith.

The special prosecutor’s office has not provided information on the content of the meeting, but the daily usa today has described the meeting as a courtesy meeting before a grand jury votes to indict Trump for his role in the assault, an event that killed five people and tested American democracy, even though Congress was able to kill certifying the victory of the current president Joe Biden in the elections.

At the moment, it is not known when Trump could be formally charged in this case.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

