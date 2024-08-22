Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, known for being a strong ally of dictator Nicolás Maduro, stated during a press conference held this Wednesday (21) that “none of the deaths” that occurred during the protests against the Chavista regime, after the electoral fraud of July 28, can be attributed to the State security forces.

Saab used the space to blame, without presenting evidence, the Venezuelan opposition for the 25 deaths that were recorded during the protests. According to the Chavista, opponents of the Caracas regime “hired” criminal groups that were responsible for the murder of “70% of the victims”. The Chavista, however, did not mention who was responsible for the other 30%.

As reported by the Venezuelan portal Cocuyo EffectSaab said that the prosecutor’s office, headed by him and controlled by the Chavista regime, has not received “a single complaint” against Venezuelan security forces in relation to deaths in protests.

In addition to the 25 deaths recorded, the Chavista said that there were two more, which, according to him, were caused by “road blockades carried out by masked and armed protesters.” Saab did not present any evidence about these protesters.

The Chavista said that the protests against Maduro that occurred after the elections are the result of the dissemination of “messages of hate” and “discrimination” against the Chavista party, in this case the PSUV, the party of the dictatorship. The prosecutor said, without evidence, that the opposition has used criminals with the aim of overthrowing a “legitimately constituted government.”

Saab accused social media of “playing a crucial role” in spreading these messages. Maduro has already temporarily suspended Elon Musk’s X app in Venezuela and is trying to pass a law in the country’s parliament, which is controlled by his allies, that aims to increase his control over the networks.