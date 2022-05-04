In addition to Conde, among the personalities targeted by the prosecution, according to a list sent to the media by Prosecutor General Alphonse Charles Wright, the former head of the Constitutional Court, the former Speaker of Parliament, a former prime minister, a group of ministers, representatives and former heads of the security services.

According to the indictment, the judge issued “directives to launch a judicial prosecution” against Conde and 26 other people, for “murder, assassination, enforced disappearance, arrest, kidnapping, torture, premeditated assault, battery, rape, sexual assault and looting.”

From the indictment, it appears that the investigations mainly target the last two years of Conde’s (84-year-old) presidency.

The judge explained in a letter to “AFP” that the procedures were launched after a complaint filed by the “National Front for the Defense of the Constitution”, a group that had led for months, starting in October 2019, protests against Conde’s assumption of a third presidential term.

The brutal suppression of those protests led to the deaths of dozens, mostly civilians, in a country accustomed to political violence.

But the demonstrations did not prevent his re-election in October 2020 after amending the constitution at the beginning of the same year.

In 2010, Conde became the first democratically elected president after decades of tyranny, but was overthrown on September 5, 2021 in a coup led by Colonel Mamadi Domboya.

On April 23, the ruling military council announced that the former president had become “free” in his movements and in receiving his relatives.