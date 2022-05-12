Speaker announced his name to the electoral race on May 1, but party had not yet confirmed

PROS confirmed the pre-candidacy of speaker Pablo Marçal for the Presidency of the Republic. THE youtuber had already announced his name to the electoral race on May 1st. At the time, the party informed that it would give “all support” to everyone who wanted to run for the Plateau until “find a consensus” in the caption.

“Honored by the membership, we conclude that the best path for PROS is to have Pablo Marçal as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of Brazil to write a new history and this purpose will guide our next steps towards prosperity and social transformation”said the PROS in a note.

Pablo Marçal did not score in the poll PowerDate held from May 8 to 10, 2022. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the 1st round with 42%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in 2nd place with 35%.

The survey was carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.

Pablo Marçal has more than 2 million followers on his Instagram profile. The candidate says he will “unlock the nation”.

In January, he took 32 people to camp on Pico do Martins, in the interior of São Paulo, without the help of a guide. During the trail, the group was hit by a storm and had to be rescued by the Fire Department.

Read the full PROS note:

“Experiencing another moment and with a new face, PROS received the affiliation of Pablo Marçal on March 30, confirming the beginning of a process of renewal and change of attitude in the party.

“From now on, Pablo Marçal will take his message to all of Brazil and until August 5th, at the party convention, his candidacy will be officially approved by the party, democratically.”