UEFA has announced that the advantage in a tie in any of its competitions will be reduced to the number of goals scored, regardless of whether they are playing as a home or away team. This will change the ability to speculate on the results, which now needs to be approached differently. Will there really be more excitement?
The margin of speculation will be less for those conservative approaches, which will no longer be able to play with the goal advantage at certain times, so they will have to open their defenses earlier in certain contexts, thereby increasing emotion.
The goal advantage did not make so much sense in extra time, since if the result had been repeated in 90 ‘, the fairest thing is that in a regulation extra time it would be understood as half an hour of playoff beyond the second leg, not counting the place where it was being disputed.
It was a good time to eliminate it after this year, since the incidence of the pandemic has forced it to play competitions without an audience and even in neutral scenarios. There was little point in keeping an advantage that no one else would have.
Precisely not applying this criterion with qualifiers without an environmental factor and far from the stadium itself sometimes makes it difficult to understand that, recovering normality in the stands and in the venues, this decision is made.
With the return of the public, there should be an identical advantage for the visitors, both in terms of the value of the goal and its duration. The local has in favor of the stands, who row to achieve victory and the visitor has more difficult to achieve it because of the atmosphere. It is fair to score in that context of advantage.
The decline of the show may fall depending on the outcome of the match. For example, a tight defense that receives a goal could go from needing two to pass to one, which would translate perfectly into maintaining the conservative approach until the final minutes to try to score the equalizer. Needing two, that opening would happen sooner and the excitement would be greater.
As in any important change, whether in football or in life, it is not much use to generate high expectations before it happens, in the same way that closing off that it may be a success. The news may be interesting, so we welcome this new measure with open arms and we will wait to see how it affects the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League qualifiers before making a value judgment.
