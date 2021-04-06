A.Even a good year after it was passed, the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the prohibition of commercial euthanasia acts as a sting and persistent irritation, both when it makes you feel like the former Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse in a letter to this newspaper Seeing ethical foundations shaken, as well as when – like the author of this text – in its factual core, the establishment of a right to self-determined death, considers it right and necessary in the matter.

The irritation results ostensibly from the content of the decision, with which the court also opened the door to active euthanasia, which has long been illegal in Germany; to this day it has not been possible to agree on how to draw in the necessary restrictions here in the future and what these should be. But behind this, some further and deeper questions emerge that go beyond the specific cause and give the case something exemplary: the question of what constitutions (or constitutional case law) mean for a society, the question of how much they shape and shape a society or whether and to what extent society itself is shaped and shaped, and finally the question of what a society can learn about itself from its constitution. This is likely to be the real irritation that triggered the decision; let’s look at the most important of them one by one.