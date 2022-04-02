The accident happened on Friday evening around six o’clock at the railway underpass in Callenbachstraat. The truck was already completely stuck there under the viaduct and could only be freed by letting air out of the tires. It is not clear how it could have happened (the company based in Nijkerkerveen is unreachable), but the fact is that a few hundred meters before the viaduct there is a warning arch that indicates the maximum height.