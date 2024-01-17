That it actually wasn't there yet. A speed camera for a train track for level crossings sounds very logical.

Motorists will always surprise you. This can be through friendly, courteous or extremely hypocritical but superior behavior. Now the rules in the Netherlands are quite strict and the fines are quite high. So if someone is parked incorrectly for 5 minutes or drives a bit too fast: oh well. Yes, that is a violation, but nothing more than that.

But there are also things that make us wonder why on earth you would do it. We are talking about life-threatening situations such as texting behind the wheel, overtaking on the hard shoulder or driving through a red light. There is simply no excuse for that, especially if it is a conscious choice.

Crossing at a red light

An offense that fits into that list is crossing the track quickly while a train is approaching. Yes, there really do seem to be human life forms that cross the road at a red light because 'it is possible'.

To combat this, ProRail started a pilot with two speed cameras at a railway crossing. This pilot proved to be so successful that ProRail wants to provide another forty (40) locations with these cameras. The NOS.

Smart camera

They're not just any cameras. No, they are very advanced cameras. These keep an eye on things and send out a signal when people are driving on the track while the red light has not yet gone out (always wait a while, as a train may still come). These images are passed on to the extraordinary investigating officers (yes, BOAs).

They check the license plate and ensure that the CIJB sends a fine. Those fines are not easy. Although, compared to driving a little too fast, it's not too bad. Crossing by car costs 280 euros, while it is a bit cheaper by moped or scooter: 190 euros. Now the question remains: how often does this happen?

According to ProRail, there were 60 people who crossed quickly in 2022. In 2021 there were 76 and in 2020 there were 83. The reason for the decrease is that there is also a decrease in the number of railway crossings. Fortunately, fatal accidents are quite rare, an average of 5 per year over the past 5 years. This should of course become even less with these measures.

