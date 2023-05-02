Due to staff shortages, material shortages and restrictive regulations, ProRail will not be able to carry out much track maintenance on time in the coming years. CEO John Voppen gives this warning at the presentation of the annual figures for 2022. The rail manager wants the rules for rail maintenance to be relaxed.

The track is getting busier and busier. ProRail is therefore carrying out more and more maintenance jobs. The number of activities grew by 20 percent last year and by the same percentage this year. As a result, the costs of maintenance will grow from 1.3 billion euros per year to 1.8 billion in 2025.

However, the stretch is out. A quarter of all planned maintenance projects up to 2029 are at risk of delays. The causes are staff shortages at ProRail, infrastructure companies and engineering firms. The strong economic recovery after corona plus the war in Ukraine is also causing worldwide material shortages.

Badgers and beavers

But legal regulations also play tricks on ProRail. Baas Voppen therefore wants an exceptional position for the railway. This concerns rules regarding the removal of level crossings and flora and fauna that cause damage, such as badgers and beavers.

"This year we had to stop train traffic twice due to badgers, both in Friesland and North Brabant. By raising a red flag and good cooperation with the government, we were able to solve that very quickly. However, we want to be able to take action even if there is not yet an emergency."



The train is the most sustainable motorized transport. We therefore deserve an exception to certain rules John Voppen, CEO ProRail

In Ede-Wageningen, where the entire station area is being renovated, ProRail suddenly encountered sand lizards. “As a result, we had to completely cordon off an enormous area and a certain viaduct could only be built a year later.”

According to Voppen, an exceptional position is in order. “The train is, after all, the most sustainable form of motorized transport. It is therefore necessary that there is a policy to allow sustainable projects to be implemented in the short term. Think of broader standards during the construction phase.”

CEO John Voppen during the presentation of ProRail’s 2022 annual report at Ede-Wageningen station © ANP



Train accident Voorschoten

For example, ProRail wants track maintenance to take place more often during the day. Normally, the entire train traffic must then be stopped. “Working at night is very unhealthy for employees,” says the ProRail boss. “Many rail workers do not want to do that for a long time and stop after five to seven years.” Working more often during the day helps to find or retain personnel for the railway.

Previously, ProRail had voted to halt train traffic less often in such situations, this site revealed. Given the recent train accident in Voorschoten, Voppen does not want to go into that now. “We have to look at the conditions under which we can work more during the day. Safety must of course not be compromised. We also need to properly investigate what went wrong in Voorschoten.”

In addition, ProRail may no longer use quartz-containing stones for track maintenance from 2025. Workers who are exposed to quartz for a long time have a higher risk of cancer. This also threatens to delay maintenance work, according to the railway manager. There would be a shortage of alternative stone types on the world market.

Painful choices

ProRail hopes that the soup will ultimately be eaten less hot. The railway manager aims to reduce the number of delayed projects to a maximum of 15 percent. Together with infrastructure companies, the rail manager wants to see how this can be achieved. “Adjusting regulations would help a lot with that.”



If we cannot carry out rail work quickly, painful choices threaten for travelers and freight transport John Voppen. ProRail

If that doesn’t work out, painful choices threaten. “Choices that have consequences for the traveler, freight transport and the accessibility of cities and villages.”

In concrete terms, this may mean that trains run less often on certain routes. “We have now planned certain corridors where we want more intercity trains to run. And at Amsterdam Central Station we want to make platforms wider so that more passengers can board. Those kinds of projects then die.”

The extension of freight trains from the port of Rotterdam to 750 meters is also at risk. “That means more trucks have to be on the road.” Voppen emphasizes that necessary maintenance is always carried out. “As ProRail, we always give priority to such activities.”

Nitrogen

ProRail has relatively few problems with nitrogen. The railway manager has been making sustainability efforts for some time now. Nitrogen is therefore not a spoilsport in most projects. Voppen states that ProRail aims to have completely emission-free construction sites by 2030. And that’s not all. “We are continuing to work on emission-free rail transport, such as electrification and hydrogen and battery trains on routes where diesel trains are now running.”