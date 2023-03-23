Rail manager ProRail is allowed to move the badgers near the track in the Frisian Molkwerum. Since March 13, no trains have been running between Leeuwarden and Stavoren due to the badger sett under the railway. The badger is a protected species, which is why the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) first had to give permission before ProRail could take measures.

Last weekend, the railway manager started building an artificial castle for the badgers. In the vicinity of the current habitat there is a mountain of soil in which the animals must be able to dig to their heart’s content. The idea is that the badgers will feel at home there instead of under the track.

Grass has also been mowed and mesh has been installed on the railway embankment to make the area less attractive to badgers. Furthermore, valves are placed at the end of the corridors that the badgers have dug. As a result, the animals can leave the burrow, but can no longer enter it, according to ProRail.

Train traffic disrupted

The route in Friesland is not the only one where badgers disrupt train traffic. The animals also cause problems at Esch in Brabant. No trains will run between Den Bosch and Boxtel until at least Tuesday, because the track could subside through a badger sett and the safety of train traffic cannot be guaranteed, ProRail reports. Travelers have to detour via Tilburg and buses are used for this.

ProRail is still waiting for an exemption to get started here as well. In anticipation of this, preparatory work began on Thursday morning under the watchful eye of ecologists. The grass is also mowed there and valves have been placed at the end of the corridors that the badgers have dug.

ProRail previously reported that there are a total of about forty locations in the Netherlands where badgers live in the vicinity of the railway. In the future, this may again have consequences for the stability of the track and train traffic.