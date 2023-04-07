Despite an earlier agreement, the rail crane involved in the accident involving two trains at Voorschoten station on Tuesday morning would have arrived too early on or near the track where train traffic was still running. As a result, the vehicle was hit by a freight train moments later.

Two of the four tracks on the route were out of service for works. This is stated in the first factual account of the incident that ProRail has shared with ‘relevant’ parties involved and is in the hands of the ANP.

The overview of the facts states that at 3:23 a.m. the contractor asked the train traffic controller of ProRail to halt train traffic for a short period of time so that the railway crane, or KROL, could cross. He would have replied ‘that this will be possible in 10 minutes’. In the account of the facts, the contractor says that it is waiting for an answer from the train traffic controller.

However, according to ProRail, the crane ended up near or on the track of the freight train within that time frame, for reasons that are still unclear. “For reasons that are unclear, the KROL then arrives on or close to the track in service and is hit by the freight train,” the document reads. “The necessary outdoor timetable had not yet been realised.”

After the collision with the freight train, the crane came onto the track where the passenger train was traveling in the direction of The Hague. It collided with the crane, causing the intercity to derail. The crane driver, an employee of construction company BAM, was killed in the accident. About thirty passengers on the intercity were injured and nineteen people had to be taken to hospital. In total, five victims are still in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care. They suffered multiple and very serious injuries.

A spokesman for BAM says that it is ‘awaiting the results of further investigations and therefore not commenting on the facts’.

‘Voluminous and time consuming’

Parts of train sets are still in the meadow. The marshy state of the pasture, over which part of the derailed passenger train must be removed, complicates the operation. A temporary road is being constructed across the meadow to remove two train sections. The other parts go by rail.

The last part of the freight train was removed on Thursday. On Friday, ProRail was busy preparing for the removal of the passenger train. According to the railway manager, this will take at least 72 hours. It is not yet known exactly when the trains will be removed.

Once the train sections have been removed, ProRail will start repairing the track, the platform at Voorschoten station and the overhead wires and cables. "The work is extensive and time-consuming," said the railway manager.

Due to the accident, the track between Leiden and The Hague was blocked until at least April 18.

ProRail outlines timeline 3:23 am: The contractor's workplace security leader contacts the train traffic controller of ProRail with the request to briefly put the tracks next to the work out of service so that the crane can cross safely. The train controller replies that this will be possible in 10 minutes. The leader of workplace security says to wait for a call from the train traffic controller. For reasons that are unclear, the crane then arrives too early on or close to the track in service and is hit by the freight train. After the collision with the freight train, the crane ends up on the track where the NS passenger train is approaching. This also collides with it, causing the NS train to derail. 3:29 am: The Operational Control Center Infra (OBI) calls the train traffic controller with the report that several catenary groups have failed. It is asked whether there is still train traffic between The Hague and Leiden. 3:31 am: The Railway Control Room calls the train traffic controller to ask whether an incident has occurred at Voorschoten. The train traffic controller replies that he is not aware of an incident, but that he has received a report from the OBI that the overhead line voltage has been lost. 03.31 and 03.32 am: The dispatcher calls the freight train, the passenger train and the train behind the freight train, but does not get in touch with any of the drivers. 3:34 am: The driver of the train that runs behind the freight train calls back that the power has been lost just before Mariahoeve. 3:36 am: The railway control room contacts the train dispatcher again. The control room says that the fire brigade has been informed that a crane has been hit and that the NS control room reports that the NS train has derailed. Emergency services are dispatched.





