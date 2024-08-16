It’s been almost three weeks since the disputed elections in Venezuela took place, which gave the presidential winner to Nicolas Maduro, the leader of Chavismo, who would have already completed 18 years in power with this period.

Criticisms against these elections have been full of arguments from those who fight for them Get to know the minutes that declared Maduro the winner.

In fact, the United Nations Secretary-General concluded that the process ““failed to meet the basic measures of transparency and integrity that are essential to holding credible elections.”

Opposition leaders in that country have not stopped pushing so that the ruling party could show evidence that Maduro was the winner, but after several days the voting records have not been known.

Voices of rejection have also been raised in the international community and hundreds of people around the world have taken to the streets to protest for transparency in the early elections held on July 28.

In this regard, President Gustavo Petro said this Thursday that “a political solution for Venezuela depends on Nicolás Maduro” “to bring peace and prosperity to his people.”

He also pointed out the possibility of establishing “a transitional cohabitation government” and even proposed “new free elections.”

A political solution for Venezuela that brings peace and prosperity to its people depends on Nicolás Maduro. The experience of the Colombian National Front is an experience that, if used temporarily, can help to achieve a definitive solution. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 15, 2024

Following the statements of the President of Colombia, Juanita Goebertus, director of Human Rights Watch For the Americas, he said that “proposing new elections is a mockery.”

“Any transition agreement proposed by Gustavo Petro

and Lula da Silva “must demand that the minutes be published, that an independent audit be carried out and that the winner defined there be respected”he pointed out.

Venezuela🇻🇪| Proposing new elections is a mockery. Any transition agreement they propose @petrogustavo and @LulaOficial must demand that the minutes be published, that an independent audit be carried out and that the winner defined there be respected. — Juanita Goebertus (@JuanitaGoe) August 15, 2024

