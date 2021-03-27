In relation to the project to increase the non-taxable minimum for workers in a dependency relationship to $ 150,000, which implies that a gross salary of up to said amount is exempt from paying Income Tax and whose purpose, it has been said, is to increase the purchasing power of the beneficiaries, the following reflections should be made 1) If the purpose is, as has been said, to put money in the pocket of the workers, it is not understood why the net salary that best reflects what is perceived was not chosen .

It could be interpreted that since the deductions made on the gross salary are for the benefit of the workers (eg, social work), it is valid to take the gross salary. But that is not the case in the case of some retirees from whom the amount resulting from applying art. 9 of Law 24,463 that does not benefit him at all and that is supposed to consist of a solidarity contribution in favor of those who receive lower pensions.

Ultimately, what is proposed is that, in the case of retirees covered by art. 9 of Law 24,463 (called the Cavallo Law), the new non-taxable minimum of the aforementioned legislative project is compared with the gross remuneration discounting the deductions minus the resulting from the application of art. 9 of Law 24,463. two). As a final reflection, I propose the elimination of art. 9 of Law 24,463 because retirees who reach higher pensions (by virtue of having contributed more to the pension system during their active stage) from 2020 are in solidarity with those with lower incomes, taking into account that in the first decree to update the retirements, the increase was higher for those with lower incomes who also received exclusive bonuses.

In addition, retirees with higher salaries are inclined to buy foreign currency for hoarding (or formation of foreign assets), and in doing so they pay the solidarity tax called PAIS tax.

Guillermo P. Martin

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

At the time of retirement, the ANSeS offers the alternative of staying within the social work that had under a dependency relationship or PAMI.

In my case, I chose to stay in my social work: OSPEA (Social Work of the Superior and Professional Personnel of Aerocomercial Companies) / UPSA-GALENO. Unfortunately, my retirement receipt deducts $ 7,688 per month that is mandatorily directed to PAMI, even though as appropriate, I do not use any of its services. That is to say, the inadmissible thing is to be paying two social benefits, PAMI and OSPEA, and not allow to take as payment on account of OSPEA (my chosen social work), the amount that they deduct from me and obligatorily direct to PAMI. Perhaps under the cover of a shameful rigged or bureaucratically twisted law or resolution. We are retirees, a weak group, without strength, and without time, so we request that the shameful discount be corrected as soon as possible.

Bear in mind that for politicians “the old are the most vulnerable, valuable and sacred to whom the State must protect for everything they have given throughout their lives.”

Roberto Guazzin

I am writing on behalf of my grandmother, Francisca Olga Inga (DNI. 0067446), a person over 90 who does not have an email address.

We write on behalf of a group of retired teachers between 80 and 95 years old who have been vaccinated in recent days at the Islamic Center, the Communications Club, and the Italian Club. The reason is to thank the Government of the City of Buenos Aires and the entire Health team for the excellent care that we and our companions have received. Many thanks.

Francisca Olga Inga and Elde Miglianeli

I am 59 years old, but I look older, perhaps the disease that I carry, a hemorrhagic stroke with half a paralyzed right body. I have a minimum pension that is not enough for anything, and my other big problem is that I cannot leave my house because I am paralyzed. The municipality makes me the bicycle to make the exit, to get into a vehicle because the asphalt is destroyed, and taxi drivers or remises refuse to pass because they break all the vehicles.

What PAMI gives me is not enough for me to put a person to take care of me. Please, I ask someone to help me.

Francisco Linares

As a retiree, on several occasions, I complained about the ANSeS staff for the lack of attention, the difficulty of getting appointments, the impossibility of communicating by phone, etc. On this occasion, I write to congratulate the staff of the UDAI PALERMO located at Avenida Santa Fe 5.140. CABA.

I was established on March 17, with a retired lady from domestic service, in order to present a problem that arose. He had to travel urgently to the town of London, Department of Belén, province of Catamarca, and he needed to change the bank to collect his retirement (he charges the minimum) and for the computer systems the closest turn was for May.

I clarify that there is only one bank in that town and it is Banco Nación Argentina. I pleasantly inform the goodwill and disposition, both of the man who attended us at the access door to the ANSeS branch and also the lady to whom he referred us, in a few minutes he solved the problem and enabled us to the necessary user level for from my computer to be able to change the payment entity.

I simply offer my congratulations to the employees of ANSeS Udai Palermo, so that this example can be repeated in all public bodies, that the service provided takes into account the needs of the population.

Claudio Andermann

On December 3, 2020, I underwent surgery at the César Milstein Hospital to remove a cancerous tumor from both breasts. The operation was successful because the tumors could be removed and lymph nodes analyzed, which determined that the lymphatic pathways were free of cancer cells.

Along with the biopsy, an Immuno-histochemical analysis was requested from the Pathological Anatomy in order to start post-operative therapy, which should have been for February 20, as my gynecologist was not there, he asked them to do it urgently, it was authorized by the PAMI office from the hospital and still week after week they tell me that since they sent him to the Spanish Hospital for analysis, they do not know when they will have the result. The times are shortening, because the therapy is already urgent to start so that the tumors do not reproduce again.

The pathology switch does not work, each trip to find out what state the analysis is in costs me $ 800. All the patients who underwent surgery on the same date are in the same situation. I believe that this should be made public to see if PAMI once and for all takes charge of attending the affiliates in a timely manner.

Clara Mandarini

