Anyone who accidentally looked at the light pole at De Kuip may have had to blink twice recently. Because two people were hanging from the light pole, attached to ropes: Jeroen and Alison. And they weren’t just hanging there. Jeroen chose that spot to propose to his girlfriend, who was seventeen weeks pregnant at the time. “My heart and soul are in De Kuip.”

