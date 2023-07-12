Yes, really, VTEC rings to make your wife happy. Or your husband. creepy!

Fanboys are everywhere. People who are completely idol of one car brand. So idolize that they collect all of it. @RubenPriest sleeps under a Maserati duvet, has Maserati underpants and brushes his teeth with Prodent because that is most like Trident. Or something.

There are also Honda enthusiasts who have something very special for you in the form of Honda rings. Yes, you read that right. It’s a U-Treasure product and they have a complete Honda collection.

DOHC VTEC

They are platinum rings and look quite simple. That is because on the outside they are also just ‘normal’ rings. It only gets exciting on the inside, because it doesn’t say ‘I love your honnepon’ or ‘I’m with stupid’, but logos!

You can choose from the old-fashioned ‘H’, but also a Type-R badge or the nameplate of a Prelude. If you proposed to your wife in a CRX, there is a logo with DOHC VTEC engraved.

Price of these creepy rings

Interested? Then don’t tell your wife (or husband). It could just be that your lovely following appreciate the Honda worship a little less. Tip: Make sure she has a wedding dress in Championship White. Then the party is complete.

Another tip: order on time, because the U-Treasure (not related to Wu-Tang Clan member U-God) needs 6 weeks to make the Honda rings. In terms of price, it is good. You can get a set for about 950 euros.

