DThe CDU wants to completely redesign citizens' money if it forms the next federal government. The system undermined by the traffic light coalition is an expression of a “poorly made social policy” because it also helps those who are not in need and unwilling, provides too few incentives to work, neglects sanctions and overwhelms and offends those who have to pay for the benefits, said the Party on Monday after the meetings of the Presidium and Federal Executive Board in Berlin.

The resolution on the “new basic security”, which was unanimously passed by the board, states that the previous regulation “supports and paralyzes people. It frustrates the hardworking and thus weakens the willingness to show solidarity. And ultimately it is inefficient and expensive.” Since the term “citizen’s money” is reminiscent of “unconditional basic income”, it should be changed to “new basic security”.

The state must support anyone who needs help, especially in times of high unemployment. However, it is “unacceptable that, despite the labor shortage, the number of unemployed is rising again for the first time in years”. Without naming it that way, the Union is calling for a return to the “Agenda 2010” of the government of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) from the early 2000s.

Demand and support as principles

The rhetoric is also similar to that of the “Hartz IV reforms” from back then. “We want a return to a system of demands and support,” states the Union paper. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann also spoke of an “Agenda 2030”.

The announcement that more sanctions would be reintroduced was the main reason for rejection from the SPD and the Greens. The fact that the traffic light has removed some of these means of pressure contradicts the “legitimate claim of the taxpayer” that every aid recipient must get by again as quickly as possible without the support of the solidarity community. The resolution states: “If a basic security recipient who is able to work refuses work that is reasonable for him without any objective reason (“total refuser”), it should be assumed in the future that he is not in need. There is then no longer any entitlement to basic security.”







The Union wants to combat social benefit abuse with more data exchange. The standard rates for citizens' benefit would still have to be adjusted annually, but not as “disproportionately” as they are currently. In addition, the obligation to cooperate with employment agencies should become stricter. Recipients who do not take part in the interviews more than once without an objective reason will no longer be able to receive benefits until they appear again.

After three months without contact with the job center, it is assumed that there is no longer any need for help. The decision goes on to say that anyone who has assets “may not claim the solidarity of taxpayers”. Instead of only after a waiting period of twelve months, the assets check is necessary from day one.