New Delhi Often, boys are seen proposing marriages in a new way to impress girls. Recently, a video of a marriage proposal is becoming quite viral on social media. In which a boy climbs on a boat to propose a girl, then something happens that everyone is surprised to see.

A person named Theo Shantanos has shared a video from his Twitter account, in which a person’s marriage proposal is seen to be ruined. More than 2 lakh people have seen this video surfaced on social media. At the same time, more than 1.4 thousand likes have also been found.

It can be seen in the video that a person goes to a woman sitting on a boat and proposes to her. On which that woman stands and then both of them hug each other. During this time, the woman’s boat suddenly starts and an accident occurs. The boy falls into the water during the accident. At the same time, the young man shooting this entire video also gets hurt due to the boat running.

Video Credit via @ziinyy_ ???? TikTok: @amandaMarriiee I have spoken to the man in the video & am very upset to hear that they have had alot of negative comments about it.

Please do not leave negative comments on this video. Thankfully everyone is okay & she said YES! ???? – Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) September 27, 2020

Theo Shantanos, who shared the video on social media, says that he has spoken to the young man who proposes. He says that he became sad when he came to know that he was getting negative comments on social media. Theo says that a good thing among all this is that the girl has said yes to the proposal of the young man.

