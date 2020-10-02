The Uttarakhand Forest Department has decided to partake of 215 acres of Shivalik Elephant Reserve to expand Dehradoon Airport in Dehradun. By reducing the area of ​​one of the main reserves of the country, not only will there be less space for elephants, but about 10 thousand trees will also be cut.Our affiliate Times of India has the details of transfer of land for this project. Accordingly, a total of 9745 trees of different species are proposed to be cut. These include 25 other species including Sheesham (2135), Khair (3405), Teak (185), Gulmohar (120).

The proposed area for the development of the airport falls within the radius of 10 km of the Rajaji National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone. The Elephant Corridor is also within 3 km radius of the proposed area. According to the conservationists, such a step would greatly damage the Doon Valley ecosystem.

In response to the proposal, Gauri Moulekhi, secretary of the Uttarakhand chapter of the NGO, People for Animals, said, “Forests and wildlife are the main pillars of Uttarakhand tourism and employment. The main duty of the government should be to keep them safe. But unfortunately, the opposite is being done. It will be fatal in nature. ‘

Dehradun forest officer Rajeev Dhiman said that the proposal is pending with the central government for approval. Apart from this, 2500 trees of the British era, Sal / Sakhu trees are also on the verge of cutting the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway 4 kilometers.