Legal specialists and experts in the field of traffic safety and the law demanded that tight controls be put in place on the use of electric bicycles on the country’s roads, stressing that letting them go randomly poses a danger to the lives of their owners and the safety of road users.

They said that the widespread use of electric bicycles during the recent period raises questions about the legal liability incurred by their owners in the event of breaking the red signal or non-compliance with traffic and traffic laws, and causing collision accidents with pedestrians, vehicles, or private and public property, and the compensation mechanism for material and bodily damages. , Proposing to register them under a special system, and impose compulsory insurance on the owners of these bicycles against accidents.

While it was not possible to obtain responses from the concerned authorities about this proposal, Dr. Hazem Al-Mady, an insurance expert and managing partner of the company for health insurance technology, stressed that it is important to reconsider dealing with electric bicycles in light of their increased risks. Its use has significantly expanded on the roads during the recent period, as it has become an easy-to-use, economical, fast and cheap means of transportation, compared to vehicle prices.

Al-Mady pointed out that in light of these data, the existence of accident insurance for these bicycles has become a major requirement, especially as they may cause accidents with road users such as pedestrians or vehicles, or hit the front of shops or damage public property, in addition to the importance of this insurance in covering expenses. Therapeutic treatment, in the event that the accident causes injury to persons, whether the cyclist or the pedestrian.

It was suggested that the insurance be comprehensive for bicycle owners in the event of damage to the bike or the owner of the bike suffers any damage, or against third parties in the event of causing a pedestrian collision, to cover the costs of treating the injured, as well as to cover the costs of material damage to others.

I consider that insurance is more effective and appropriate for this category of bicycle users, to ensure their safety, as the insurance policy will cover any expenses or compensation in the event of an accident, and the coverage may include the cost of bicycles, motor breakdown, partial or total disability, treatment, and others.

For his part, Lawyer Ali Musabah said that he may have clearly noticed the Emirati society’s tendency to exercise sports in order to maintain their health, and to break the daily routine, especially since this activity increased in light of the Corona pandemic, and everyone’s need to exercise Most athletes want to cycling, because of the change in lifestyle, and enjoy the exercise of this hobby.

He pointed out that it is important to have controls that control the drivers of these bicycles or electric bicycles, and to adhere to the instructions laid down by the competent authorities, including driving the bike in the lane designated for it, not driving the bicycle on roads with speeds of more than 60 kilometers per hour, and not driving the bike. In places designated for walking or running, driving the bike in a safe manner, and not committing acts that cause danger to its owner or others, and safety and security measures, such as a helmet and a phosphorescent jacket, must be worn for drivers ’visibility, in addition to placing red background lights and front lights. White color.

Musabbah suggested imposing fines in the event that cyclists and electric cyclists fail to abide by these instructions, starting from 200 and up to 500 dirhams, and it is also permissible to seize the bike.

He pointed out that the police authorities do not tolerate these violations, especially on the practical level, and control them, indicating that accidents may occur as a result of driving quickly and recklessly, and this may cause harm to others in the event of an accident between a cyclist and a pedestrian, and certainly the accident will be rather simple. But in the event that the damage occurred as a result of the accident, the person responsible must make reparation for the damage, and compensation for that, since these bicycles are not registered or put numbers on them, and therefore the victim has the right to file a civil lawsuit to prove the act and the damage, and the causal relationship, to prove his right to compensation compensation To harm.

Musabbah advised all cyclists, whether they are athletes or for their personal use, to adhere to safety and security measures, to preserve their lives and the lives of others, and not to reckless on the roads, while adhering to special clothing, to see them.

For his part, the traffic expert and executive director of the “Saed Association” to reduce traffic accidents, Jamal Al-Amri, said that the use of electric and bicycle riders requires an intense awareness campaign on all groups of society of different nationalities, taking into account the individual economic factor, as it is used These mechanisms for the movement of people, due to their inability or ability to purchase a vehicle, or provide transportation for them, which called for the acquisition of this method by different segments, because it does not need to exert much muscular effort, as well as the ease of obtaining it.

Al-Amiri believed that when the awareness is on the part of official and semi-official bodies, ie, schools for teaching vehicle and bike driving, there will be satisfactory results, for example the negatives that appeared at the beginning of the use of “scooters” in the past, and societies were educated about them.

He called for educating bicycle owners about safety procedures, conditions for safe driving and taking the lanes designated for them, not running against the direction of the street, and not surprising drivers by leaving the road entrances.

Safe Use Standards

A workshop organized by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police recommended preparing a comprehensive plan to prepare dedicated bike paths to connect tourist areas in major cities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The workshop, which was held at the beginning of this year, with the participation of 22 speakers from nine government agencies, called for preventing the use of bicycles of various kinds in places that are not equipped and prepared for their use, strengthening traffic control procedures, and supporting the use of bicycles of various kinds to enhance the efficiency of public transport, and the integration and plurality of transportation.

The recommendations called for the development and adoption of safe use standards (equipment, helmets), safe distance between cars and bicycles, and the requirement to have insurance with the operators of bicycles, electric bicycles and “scooters” to cover the costs of traffic accidents.

It called for the development of guidelines for the safe use of all types of bicycles.

• The popularity of bicycles as an easy, economical and fast way.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

